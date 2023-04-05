Houston city leaders to vote on 'conservation districts' aimed to preserve historic neighborhoods

It's easy to spot original homes being replaced by modern and often bigger homes around Houston. The proposal would bring that process to a halt in six areas to keep the feel and look of several neighborhoods intact.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New rules on what you can build and where in the city of Houston may be one step closer to reality Wednesday as the city council is set to vote on "conservation districts." If passed, the process to create the districts into six neighborhoods would move forward.

It's easy to spot original homes being replaced by more modern and often bigger homes in some of the older neighborhoods around Houston. The creation of "conservation districts" would bring that process to a halt in six specific areas of town to keep the feel and look of several neighborhoods intact.

The proposed areas impacted would be Independence Heights, Freedman's Town, Acres Homes, Magnolia Park/Manchester, Pleasantville, and Piney Point.

SEE PREVIOUS REPORT: Proposed 'conservation districts' aim to preserve historic Houston neighborhoods

Each of the areas would have unique development standards, which city leaders say would use extensive input from the community and property owners.

It would potentially keep large, multi-story buildings out of homes where residents say those buildings really don't belong and allow areas that have historically been single-family neighborhoods to remain that way.

"You have industrial in the middle and high rise in the middle of the community. You lose the feel of the community. People need to know they can depend on one another, and if you go too high up, it takes the feel out of the community," Dr. Elmo Johnson, who lives in Freedman's Town, said.

Roy McWilliams, who also resides in Freedman's Town, said he used to get a breeze from his home's back window. "I don't get a breeze anymore - the high rise done took over," he said.

ABC13 expects the city council to vote on the measure Wednesday and will keep you updated.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.