Body of Navy Seaman killed during Pearl Harbor attack back home in southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a Navy Seaman who died at Pearl Harbor is back home in southeast Texas.

On Thursday, SkyEye flew over Bush Airport as the body of Navy Seaman second class Charles Saunders arrived.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office escorted his body back to his hometown of Winnie.

Saunders was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma and was on the ship when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Saunders.
