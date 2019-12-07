Society

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: A look back at December 7, 1941

This Monday marks 79 years since Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japanese forces, leaving over 3,400 casualties and pushing the U.S. to join the Allies in World War II.

Japan launched the surprise attack with airplanes and submarines on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed and over 1,000 were wounded during the bombings. More than 300 aircraft and 19 Navy ships, including eight battleships, were damaged or destroyed.

The next day, the U.S. declared war against Japan. When asking Congress for a Declaration of War, President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously called the attack "a date which will live in infamy."

On Dec. 11, 1941, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States. The U.S., in turn, declared war on the Axis Powers, joining the Allies in World War II.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynavyu.s. & worldworld war iipearl harborarmythis day in history
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another violent weekend plagues Houston
Missing realtor found unconscious inside car in Louisiana
1 killed while trying to help crash victim
Houston Texans host Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 action
Taqueria owner found shot and killed inside business
Male student suspended for violating dress code with nail polish
WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack
Show More
SpaceX launches cargo ship
2 countries embrace 'immunity passports' despite WHO guidance
1 million new COVID cases added to US total in only 5 days
More sun expected as rain clears out
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News