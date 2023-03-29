Two students face arson charges after authorities said they set toilet paper on fire in one of the bathrooms at the school.

Meyerland Middle School in SW Houston closed on Wednesday after teens set toilet paper on fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A middle school in Houston's southwest side will be closed through Wednesday after a couple of students set a fire in one of the bathrooms, causing $50,000 in damages.

On Monday, March 27, Houston fire crews responded to the 10400 block of Manhattan Drive after reports of a fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the second floor of the school.

School staff and students were all able to get out safely and were all accounted for.

An investigation into the fire determined that two juveniles lit a toilet paper roll. The fire damaged part of the campus.

As a result, the school will be closed on Wednesday.

"Due to fire damage, school will be closed for students and staff Wednesday, March 29, 2023. We will provide an update about Thursday's operations (Wednesday). We want to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. Again, this was an important message for Meyerland Middle School parents from Principal Sarabia," HISD shared in a statement.

The teens will now face arson charges.