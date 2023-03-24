Former Houston City Councilwoman Ada Edwards dead at 80

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Councilwoman Ada Edwards has died at the age of 80.

Edwards served three terms and then went to work for Houston's Department of Housing and Community Development. Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houston is a stronger city because of Edwards' tireless advocacy and dedication to public service throughout the years.

Turner issued the following statement upon learning of Edwards' death:

"Former Houston City Council Member Ada Edwards never forgot where she came from or who she represented. During her time as the District D Council Member, she worked to find solutions without compromising her beliefs and was steadfast in fighting to improve the lives of all Houstonians. She advocated for affordable housing, social justice and community empowerment. She cared deeply about people living in historically under resourced and underserved communities.



Even after she left elected office because of term limits, Edwards remained active and dedicated her time to connecting people to education and employment opportunities, mentoring youth, and working with nonprofit organizations.



Houston is a stronger city today because of Ada Edwards' tireless advocacy and dedication to public service throughout the years. May Ada Edwards Rest In Power."

According to the University of Houston, Edwards was a respected spiritual leader, successful entrepreneur, and devoted mother and grandmother.

Her cause of death was not immediately released.