Houston cycles out new Buffalo Bayou bike path for crucial East End connection

HOUSTON, Texas -- East Enders can look forward to a new bike path in their area. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Sept. 15 that the county has approved a partnership withto design, build, and maintain a hike and bike path along the south bank of Buffalo Bayou.The project will be led by Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Hidalgo added. The path will connect Buffalo Bend Nature Park and Hidalgo Park in the north end of Houston's Magnolia Park, per Garcia's office."Healthy living and new methods of mobility are important to the quality of life for residents of the East End," Garcia tells CultureMap in an email. "We want to use new hike and bike trails to connect all of our neighborhoods in Precinct 2 so people have a way to see their neighbors without having to drive. This particular section of trail along Buffalo Bayou will help immensely with that connectivity.