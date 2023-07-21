Officials initially responded to an injured person with a laceration call, but at the scene, they found a man in his 50s dead with a gunshot wound.

Suspect arrested, charged in murder of man found shot to death in grassy area, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities announced Friday they have arrested and charged a suspect in the death of a man found in a grassy area in southeast Houston last week.

The Houston Police Department said Kenneth Wayne Thomas, 55, is charged with the murder of Kenneth Battle, 67.

The video above is from the original report: Police investigating if man found dead in SE Houston was shot on MLK Blvd or dumped there

According to HPD, on July 10, at about 10:10 p.m., officers found Battle with multiple gunshot wounds in a grassy median along Martin Luther King Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect, later identified as Thomas, steal Battle's vehicle and park it in a residential area near the shooting scene.

Thomas was taken into custody on Thursday and subsequently charged in the case.