Police investigating if man found dead in SE Houston was shot on MLK Blvd or dumped there

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to figure out if a man found dead on Monday night in southeast Houston was shot there or dumped there.

The man was found by Houston firefighters in the 9100 block of MLK Boulevard near Sunbeam Street.

Officials initially responded to an injured person with a laceration call, but at the scene, they determined the victim was dead with a gunshot wound.

They believe the victim was in his 50s.

Investigators said there are no known witnesses and there is no evidence at the scene that indicates where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).