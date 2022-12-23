'We're numb to it': Houston mosque vandalized for 3rd time, director counts $30,000 in damages

Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect makes their way inside one of the prayer halls, and vandalizes it, before making their to the women's prayer hall to do the same.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shattered doors, a damaged projector, and busted TVs are just some of the things that the executive director of the Quba Islamic Institute, Ahsan Zahid, said were either destroyed or damaged.

"At this point, we're kind of numb to it because we're kind of used to the stuff that's been going on around here, especially with this place in the past having been (the) target of a hate crime," Zahid said.

According to Zahid, it happened Tuesday night sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Surveillance video managed to capture the exact moment the suspect makes their way inside one of the prayer halls, and vandalizes it, before making their way to the women's prayer hall to do the same.

"Broke one door, went inside, turned on the lights, did some smashing of TVs and whatnot," Zahid said.

He says this is the third time something like this has happened. Police weren't able to tell ABC13 much other than that it's an ongoing investigation and it's still too early to determine if the incident was a hate crime.

"If the motive behind this is to get people coming to not worship, if that's what the motive is, I don't think it will succeed," Zahid said.

Right now, he says they don't plan on closing their doors, but moving forward. The plan is to install a fence and more security cameras so that members feel safe going there.

RELATED: Houston police to increase mosque patrols after 4th Muslim man killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico