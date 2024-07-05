Tomball ISD to fix $1M in vandalism damage at Creekside Park Junior High School

TOMBALL, Texas -- Tomball ISD leaders said they are hoping to recoup up to $1 million for repairs at Creekside Park Junior High School after vandals left extensive damage to the property.

What's happening?

On June 18, TISD's board of trustees unanimously approved the maximum price of $1 million in work to fix CPJHS. On June 17, Superintendent Martha Salazar-Zamora said the vandalism left:



About $333,000 in water damage

Between $347,000-$518,000 in ruined sheetrock

The repairs will only replace damaged materials, not upgrade features of the school, Salazar-Zamora said. The work should be completed before the 2024-25 school year begins Aug. 13. The 2023-24 school year ended May 23. Officials did not specify how the costs could be recouped.

Law enforcement is investigating the vandalism that occurred "after the close of school," board Assistant Secretary Michael J. Pratt said on June 18.

"While we will let the law process work, we need to remediate and fix the damage to this school, and that requires us to address the flooring, the walls-and that's sheetrock, that's paint, that's whatever it takes to repair the water damage," Pratt said.

