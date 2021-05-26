Houston-themed, Monopoly-inspired pop-up brings Insta-worthy spot to Rice Village

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's newest Instagram-friendly environment is a life-sized, H-Town-inspired take on the classic board game Monopoly. Dubbed Houstonopoly, the venue is set to open in the former Pier 1 at 2501 Rice Blvd. from June 4-July 31.
The 10,000-square-foot space features 13 game board stops that swap classic Monopoly properties like the Reading Railroad and Boardwalk with Houston-themed replacements. To bring the concept to life, publicist and event planner Sherrie Handrinos enlisted the aid of artist Franky Cardona to create backdrops and murals.
"I've been creating events for over 15 years and now that the city is opening up again, I wanted to create something that people can really have fun with," Handrinos said in a statement. "The best way I describe this is that old movie Honey I Shrunk the Kids. It is almost like you're in that movie, but on a game board that's all Houston-themed!"
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
