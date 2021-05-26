instagram

Houston-themed, Monopoly-inspired pop-up brings Insta-worthy spot to Rice Village

EMBED <>More Videos

The top 8 most 'Instagrammable' spots in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's newest Instagram-friendly environment is a life-sized, H-Town-inspired take on the classic board game Monopoly. Dubbed Houstonopoly, the venue is set to open in the former Pier 1 at 2501 Rice Blvd. from June 4-July 31.

The 10,000-square-foot space features 13 game board stops that swap classic Monopoly properties like the Reading Railroad and Boardwalk with Houston-themed replacements. To bring the concept to life, publicist and event planner Sherrie Handrinos enlisted the aid of artist Franky Cardona to create backdrops and murals.

"I've been creating events for over 15 years and now that the city is opening up again, I wanted to create something that people can really have fun with," Handrinos said in a statement. "The best way I describe this is that old movie Honey I Shrunk the Kids. It is almost like you're in that movie, but on a game board that's all Houston-themed!"

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonsocial mediaphotographyinstagramhouston culturemapculturemap
INSTAGRAM
Facebook changes company name to Meta
Facebook planning to change its name, report says
'Senseless loss' Alexis Sharkey's family shares their grief
Britney Spears' Project Rose has supporters trying to decipher clues
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News