Houston man arrested in Oregon, wanted in death of missing Houston woman

Jordan Potts, who had been on the run, was arrested Wednesday, according to Houston police. Police say the 26-year-old, who's charged with murder in the death of Shawtyeria Waites, was arrested in Gresham, Oregon.
Waites, 21, was last seen by her friend after going out for her birthday on July 25 at an apartment at 8950 Chimney Rock Rd. in southwest Houston. Waites was reported missing two days later.
Houston police say that on Aug. 13, evidence of foul play was found regarding Waites' disappearance. Witness statements and additional evidence determined Waites was dropped off at the Chimney Rock Road location to meet a man, later identified as Potts.
Police say they determined Waites was killed inside Potts' apartment before her body was later moved in the trunk of his vehicle.
Waites' body was found on Aug. 27 in Brookshire. While formal identification is pending, physical evidence indicated the remains are those of Waites.
