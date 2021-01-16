missing children

2 brothers located safe after SW Houston missing persons report

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old have been located safe after they were reported missing in southwest Houston.

Details about their safe return or where they'd been overnight were not released.

Abraham Blamo is 8 years old, 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Jaden Blamo is 10 years old, 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing red slippers and a black or gray long-sleeve shirt.

They were located some time before 9 a.m. Saturday. They had been last seen in the 7200 block of Corporate Drive around 10 p.m. Friday.
