The suspect eventually surrendered after prompting a standoff at The Church at 1548 Heights.

Church steward called police after seeing photo of METRORail stabbing suspect, leading to his arrest

A Houston METRORail stabbing suspect was arrested amid a standoff after a Heights-area church steward called Crime Stoppers to report him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A church steward's call to Crime Stoppers led to a standoff and arrest of a stabbing suspect in The Heights Wednesday evening.

The suspect in custody is accused of stabbing another man to death onboard a METRORail train on Sunday.

During Wednesday's standoff, ABC13 cameras captured the suspect in the third-floor window of The Church at 1548 Heights near 16th Street.

At about 7 p.m., the Metro Police Department and Harris County Precinct 1 spotted the suspect, but he ran off when they tried to arrest him. According to authorities, the suspect had an outstanding warrant in Harris County.

With the help of HPD officers and K9s, they tracked him down. He got out of the window and threatened to jump, but after about two hours, he surrendered and was taken into custody.

The leadership of the church told ABC13 that the suspect had been going to the church on and off for a while and that they had been trying to help him.

After seeing the suspect was wanted, Alan Cramer, steward of the church, said he called Crime Stoppers to let them know he thought the suspect would be going back to the church.

"He's homeless. He's had a pretty difficult life existence, and this church has tried to adopt him and help him," Cramer said. "We have a washer and dryer we let him use to clean his clothes. We know he stored his bicycle here, and so we just felt like he was going to come back for some of that stuff, and he did."

Cramer went on to say he was glad that it all ended peacefully Wednesday night.

So far, police have not released the name of the suspect.