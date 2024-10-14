Man arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing neighbor, holding her friends at gunpoint, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A southwest Houston man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his neighbor and threatening her friends at gunpoint, according to police.

Houston police commander Estrada said on Saturday afternoon at least two concerned female friends went to Lorencia Lewis' apartment on Braesvalley Drive to check in on her. When they arrived, Estrada said they found Lewis alive inside the apartment with Michael West.

She said West had a gun and threatened both Lewis and her friends. Court documents state that West pointed his gun towards at least one of the women and pulled the trigger several times.

The women ran out of the apartment and called 911. When police arrived, they found Lewis had been stabbed to death and West had left. After a several hour search involving SWAT, West was apprehended.

He is facing charges for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

