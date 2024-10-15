Man accused of fatally stabbing neighbor and trying to kill her friend misses court appearance

On Monday, the magistrate said Michael West was unable to appear due to disruptive behavior in custody. However, his attorney still appeared on his behalf.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing his neighbor and trying to kill her friend, who had attempted to save her, was absent for his first legal appearance Monday morning.

The magistrate said Michael West was unable to appear due to "disruptive" behavior in custody. However, his attorney still appeared on his behalf.

West is accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor, Lorencia Lewis, inside her southwest Houston apartment on Saturday. As she lay dying, the magistrate said he then reportedly tried to kill one of her friends who had come to the apartment to check on her. The magistrate said West "allegedly pulled the trigger three times of a gun pointed at her head but the gun malfunctioned, allowing her to escape and call the police."

Bond was set for West at $200,000 for murder and $35,000 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The crimes resulted in a large search for West at the Braeswood Boulevard apartment complex, The Life at Jackson Square. However, West reportedly called authorities and asked to turn himself in for questioning.

