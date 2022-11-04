Ex Houston Methodist Sugar Land employee charged after recording device found in hospital bathroom

ABC13 reached out to the hospital, who said Ben Aquino no longer works there.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A now-former Houston Methodist - Sugar Land employee is in custody after a recording device was found inside a bathroom in the hospital.

Ben Aquino was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with invasive visual recording.

According to Sugar Land police, a hospital employee found a recording device inside an employee-only bathroom on Oct. 4.

Detectives identified Aquino as the suspect in the case.

ABC13 reached out to Houston Methodist - Sugar Land, who said Aquino had been terminated. We also contacted the district attorney's office, who said that the investigation is ongoing, but they plan to review the evidence after law enforcement has turned over the case to determine if there will be additional charges.

Aquino is currently in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The video above is our 24/7 live news channel. Watch Eyewitness News throughout the day for updates.