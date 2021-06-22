COVID-19 vaccine

153 Houston Methodist workers out of jobs after vaccine protest

EMBED <>More Videos

153 Houston Methodist workers out of job after vaccine protest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A total of 153 workers at Houston Methodist Hospital have either resigned or have been fired after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, the hospital reported 178 employees had been suspended for not complying with the hospital's vaccine requirement for workers. It appears most of those employees chose to leave the hospital system or not get fully vaccinated.

In a statement issued by Houston Methodist on June 9, a total of 24,947 employees complied and are fully vaccinated.

On May 28, a group of 117 Houston Methodist employees sued the hospital system for requiring the vaccine as a condition of employment. The medical giant gave workers a deadline of receiving the vaccine by June 7.

The lawsuit asked a federal court to prevent the hospital group from taking action against the employees. However, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, calling it frivolous.

READ MORE: Judge dismisses suit against Houston Methodist Hospital over vaccine requirement

"We can now put this behind us and continue our focus on unparalleled safety, quality, service and innovation," hospital president and CEO Marc Boom said in a statement at the time of the dismissal. "All our employees have now met the requirements of the vaccine policy and I couldn't be prouder of them."

READ MORE: Medical workers sue Houston Methodist over job requirement to receive COVID vaccine

EMBED More News Videos

More than 115 workers are named on the lawsuit that claims their employer is forcing workers to be "human guinea pigs."



Jennifer Bridges, who once worked for Houston Methodist, told ABC13 that she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

READ MORE: Group of Houston Methodist nurses host walkout over COVID-19 vaccine job requirement
EMBED More News Videos

Monday was the deadline for employees to get the COVID vaccine or face losing their jobs, which led to a lawsuit involving more than 100 nurses.


The vaccine is currently being used in the U.S. under emergency use authorization from the FDA. Pfizer began its full application for full approval last month.

READ ALSO: How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19healthmethodist hospitaltexashouston fights covidlawsuithealth carenursesdoctors
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
Immunocompromised may need 4th COVID booster shot: CDC
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News