data journalism

How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Grace Manthey
EMBED <>More Videos

J&J vaccine pause shouldn't stop people from being vaccinated: Doctor

People 12 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a quarter of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming, Ohio, Montana and Kentucky, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia, Connecticut and California.

In cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, where overall vaccine hesitancy is low, areas with a higher percentage of people of color also tend to have slightly higher hesitancy rates.

Explore the map below to see some of these patterns and to find out what the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy rate is in your area.


Having trouble viewing this map? Click here to view in a new window.

NOTE: This data is updated by the CDC, and we will as new data becomes available. The CDC data is through May 13 and we updated this page on June 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdata journalismcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
Evictions ramp back up in Texas as help for struggling tenants fades
Study shows disparities in access to affordable health care
ABC13 and Houston Chronicle host town hall on 'Houston's Rising Crime'
Crime is so bad in 1 neighborhood, parents don't let kids look outside
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
More TOP STORIES News