The governor and polls show Texans want online sports betting, so what's stalling it?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite a survey showing Texans' support and the governor's strong stance, political experts aren't betting on online sports gambling in the Lone Star State anytime soon.

Marcus Declouette is no stranger to trips. On Wednesday, it was a ride on the train at Hermann Park, but usually, his trips go east and cross the state line.

"I'm tired of going to Louisiana," Decloutte said. That's a two-hour ride."

One reason Declouette travels to the Pelican State is the chance to win big at the casino, but it's a commute he wishes he didn't have to make.

"I would love it," Declouette said. "I would definitely love it. It would be easy access."

That could happen. Gov. Greg Abbott discussed this on the Chronicle's "Texas Take Podcast."

"I don't have a problem with online sports betting. I mean, the reality is I'd be shocked if there are not some Texans who do it already. This is a very common practice, and it seems to be kind of part of the entertainment that goes along when you're watching a football game, especially pro football, or other different types of pro sports and things like that. And I don't have a problem with that," Abbott said.

Right now, lawmakers are meeting in Austin. There's legislation that could make it a reality.

Recently, the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs surveyed Texans about gambling.

"We found that about 75% favored legalization of destination casinos in Texas and about 60% favored the legalization of online sports betting in the state," Rice University political science professor Mark Jones explained.

Gambling may have Texans' support, but Jones said that with a $24 billion surplus, they don't expect much to change.

"Until the lieutenant governor and the Texas republican senators change their position, I wouldn't expect casino gambling or online sports betting to be passed this session," Jones said.

ABC13 contacted Lieutenant Dan Patrick's office to ask about Abbott's comments but has yet to receive a response.

Neighboring states are seeing tax benefits. The American Gaming Association says Louisiana brings more than a billion in tax revenue.

In Oklahoma, where sports betting isn't legal, $2 billion in revenue was generated from casino gambling. Texas Sports Betting Alliance said if passed in Texas, online betting alone would generate $360 million in tax revenue.

"At the end of the day, that's what we're asking: to let Texans vote on this," Texas Sports Betting Alliance spokesperson Karina King said. "We're not asking lawmakers to vote up and down on this, but to send it to the voters so that they can have a say."

Accessibility is worrisome for some. The Texas Coalition on Problem Gambling found online gambling leads to more issues than casinos because it's easier to do.

The agency said the problem isn't just impacting men.

"The fastest growing population of people who have gambled for sports and end up having a problem are females," Texas Coalition on Problem Gambling board member Jerry Bauerkemper said.

With billions in tax revenue going to neighboring states, and now with the governor's approval, some are waiting to see if their commute will get shorter.

"I would like it as an avid sports gambler," Declouette said. "I've been waiting a long time to hear something like that in that nature."

One concern we heard from neighbors was what gambling would do to crime. The Texas Coalition of Problem Gambling said research shows there are spikes after gambling is legalized.

However, proponents argue it's dangerous without it, too. People are still finding ways to bet illegally, and those off-shore services could steal their money, and the state isn't seeing any tax benefits.

