Robbers get away with 10 gambling machines after shooting SE Houston game room guard, HPD says

Investigators said three men wearing masks and hoodies held a pregnant clerk, the security guard, and a patron at gunpoint during the robbery. The security guard was shot during a fight over his gun.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a moving truck that was used to steal gambling machines from a game room in southeast Houston overnight.

A security guard was shot while trying to stop the heist, according to Houston police.

Investigators said three men wearing masks and hoodies walked into the game room off Garland Street, near Winkler Drive and the I-45 Gulf Freeway, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

During the alleged robbery, HPD said the men got into a fight with the 60-year-old security guard, trying to take his gun. That's when one of the suspects reportedly shot the guard in the arm.

Police said one man held a pregnant clerk, the security guard, and a patron at gunpoint as the other two suspects rolled the machines out of the game room on a dolly and into the white moving truck.

They reportedly got away with 10 gambling machines after shooting the security guard in the arm.