Peek inside the most over-the-top rodeo Bar-B-Que contest tent

HOUSTON, Texas -- The wildly anticipated return of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo coupled with its 90th anniversary celebration means it's time to go big and over-the-top. And few are doing it bigger and more over-the-top than Houston-based Cotton Holdings, Inc., which is unveiling its Cotton 'Q Club tent in time for the annual World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.As the title sponsor for the contest, the disaster relief company helmed by CEO Pete Bell (a true Houston cowboy himself) is sparing no expense for its tent, which could be described as "elegant Western" and spans nearly 9,000 square feet. CultureMap reached out to Cotton Holdings for some insider information on this VIP experience that opens Thursday, February 24 to an invite-only crowd."The World's Championship Bar-B-Que contest has always been one of my favorite parts of the rodeo," Bell tells CultureMap. "We wanted to create a space where our guests could easily create new rodeo memories featuring outstanding food from our Cotton Culinary team and incredible decor, like seven-foot mosaic horses with floral saddles and antler chandeliers covered in pearls overhead. Each detail was designed to be a talking piece, and we can't wait to partake in the lasting memories with our rodeo family this weekend."