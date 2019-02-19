What the Houston Rodeo parade looked like 59 years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13 archive footage of the 1960 Houston Rodeo parade

HOUSTON, Texas --
The rodeo tradition goes way back in Houston's history.

We went deep into the ABC13 archives to find this amazing video of the 1960 Houston Rodeo parade.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
2 men shot and killed inside home in south Houston
Police: Woman punched, bit, and sexually assaulted at Kingwood park
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Cypress coffee shop making big difference in Rwanda
Manny Machado agrees to richest free agency deal in US sports
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Show More
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
'Culinary Oscars' will reveal finalists at Houston event
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Houston BBQ company surprises Shepherd with new smoker
'It's been pretty hard:' 10-year-old describes extreme reaction to red dye
More News