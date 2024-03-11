Clear Springs High School student's painting at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo sells for $275,000

A Clear Springs High School student, Eliza Hoffman, was named the 2024 Grand Champion for her painting at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some talented high school students' artwork brought in big bucks at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Eliza Hoffman, a Clear Springs High School student, was named School Art Grand Champion this year for her painting "Warriors of the Great Spirit."

Her artwork was sold for $275,000 at the school art auction.

The high school senior has participated in rodeo art since elementary and was named School Art Reserve Grand Champion last year.

Eliza said her inspiration came from a picture she got at an artists' photo shoot in Kansas.

"I just really liked the amount of detail that they had around the beading, his headdress, and the shield. I just loved learning about what the beading patterns meant or the significance of each of the things they're wearing or holding," Eliza said.

In all, 72 student art pieces were sold this year as part of the rodeo's school art auction.