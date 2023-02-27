These are the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2023 World's Championship BBQ Contest winners!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After more than 250 teams came out and competed for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 90th World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, the winners have been announced.
Over the course of three days, competitors were evaluated in the following categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert and the Open Contest.
The contest also hosted a Jr. Coof-off for young participants aging from 8 to 14 years old. They were given a steak to prepare, and were judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness and taste.
On Saturday night, the following winners were announced:
- Grand Champion Overall - Jasper County Go Texan
- Reserve Champion Overall - McLennan County Go Texan
Brisket
- Champion - Always Able But Confused Cookers
- Second Place - San Augustine County Go Texan
- Third Place - Metro Go Texan 1/BJ's Blue Smoke BBQ
Ribs
- Champion - Hardin County Go Texan
- Second Place - Metro Go Texan 5/The Worms BBQ Team
- Third Place - Rancho Cerveza
Chicken
- Champion - Guzzlin' Gourmets
- Second Place - The Star of Texas Cooking Team
- Third Place - Paloma Blanca
Go Texan
- Grand Champion - Jasper County Go Texan
- Reserve Champion - McLennan County Go Texan
Dutch Oven Dessert
- Champion - Orange County Go Texan - TX Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake
- Second Place - Hardin County Go Texan - Pecan Pie Cheesecake
- Third Place - Shelby County Go Texan - Nana's German Chocolate Cake
Open Contest
- Champion - Lonesome Dove Cookers - Turf and Surf
- Second Place - Half Fast Cookers - Surf and Turf
- Third Place - Ritch's Raiders - Shrimp Grits
Jr. Cook-off
- Champion- Brodie Daniel, Metro Go Texan 1/BJ's Blue Smoke BBQ
- Second Place - Karley Aleksines, Williamson County
- Third Place - Braxton Kolojaco, 300 Justice Road
Specialty Awards
- Best Faade - Limestone County
- Best Overall Theme - Saddle Tramps
- Best Skit - BOHICA
Congratulations to all the 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners!
