These are the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2023 World's Championship BBQ Contest winners!

Monday, February 27, 2023 10:45PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After more than 250 teams came out and competed for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 90th World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, the winners have been announced.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

Over the course of three days, competitors were evaluated in the following categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert and the Open Contest.

The contest also hosted a Jr. Coof-off for young participants aging from 8 to 14 years old. They were given a steak to prepare, and were judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness and taste.

On Saturday night, the following winners were announced:

  • Grand Champion Overall - Jasper County Go Texan
  • Reserve Champion Overall - McLennan County Go Texan

Brisket

  • Champion - Always Able But Confused Cookers
  • Second Place - San Augustine County Go Texan
  • Third Place - Metro Go Texan 1/BJ's Blue Smoke BBQ

Ribs

  • Champion - Hardin County Go Texan
  • Second Place - Metro Go Texan 5/The Worms BBQ Team
  • Third Place - Rancho Cerveza

Chicken

  • Champion - Guzzlin' Gourmets
  • Second Place - The Star of Texas Cooking Team
  • Third Place - Paloma Blanca

Go Texan

  • Grand Champion - Jasper County Go Texan
  • Reserve Champion - McLennan County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

  • Champion - Orange County Go Texan - TX Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake
  • Second Place - Hardin County Go Texan - Pecan Pie Cheesecake
  • Third Place - Shelby County Go Texan - Nana's German Chocolate Cake

Open Contest

  • Champion - Lonesome Dove Cookers - Turf and Surf
  • Second Place - Half Fast Cookers - Surf and Turf
  • Third Place - Ritch's Raiders - Shrimp Grits

Jr. Cook-off

  • Champion- Brodie Daniel, Metro Go Texan 1/BJ's Blue Smoke BBQ
  • Second Place - Karley Aleksines, Williamson County
  • Third Place - Braxton Kolojaco, 300 Justice Road

Specialty Awards

  • Best Faade - Limestone County
  • Best Overall Theme - Saddle Tramps
  • Best Skit - BOHICA

Congratulations to all the 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners!

