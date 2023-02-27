It's the moment rodeo fans have been waiting for. But whether you're new to town or have lived here all your life, there are still new things to know.

These are the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2023 World's Championship BBQ Contest winners!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After more than 250 teams came out and competed for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 90th World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, the winners have been announced.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

Over the course of three days, competitors were evaluated in the following categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert and the Open Contest.

The contest also hosted a Jr. Coof-off for young participants aging from 8 to 14 years old. They were given a steak to prepare, and were judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness and taste.

On Saturday night, the following winners were announced:

Grand Champion Overall - Jasper County Go Texan

Reserve Champion Overall - McLennan County Go Texan

Brisket

Champion - Always Able But Confused Cookers

Second Place - San Augustine County Go Texan

Third Place - Metro Go Texan 1/BJ's Blue Smoke BBQ

Ribs

Champion - Hardin County Go Texan

Second Place - Metro Go Texan 5/The Worms BBQ Team

Third Place - Rancho Cerveza

Chicken

Champion - Guzzlin' Gourmets

Second Place - The Star of Texas Cooking Team

Third Place - Paloma Blanca

Go Texan

Grand Champion - Jasper County Go Texan

Reserve Champion - McLennan County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

Champion - Orange County Go Texan - TX Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake

Second Place - Hardin County Go Texan - Pecan Pie Cheesecake

Third Place - Shelby County Go Texan - Nana's German Chocolate Cake

Open Contest

Champion - Lonesome Dove Cookers - Turf and Surf

Second Place - Half Fast Cookers - Surf and Turf

Third Place - Ritch's Raiders - Shrimp Grits

Jr. Cook-off

Champion- Brodie Daniel, Metro Go Texan 1/BJ's Blue Smoke BBQ

Second Place - Karley Aleksines, Williamson County

Third Place - Braxton Kolojaco, 300 Justice Road

Specialty Awards

Best Faade - Limestone County

Best Overall Theme - Saddle Tramps

Best Skit - BOHICA

Congratulations to all the 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners!

