Longtime Houston BBQ cookoff judge returns to contest after undergoing amputation in 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A familiar face returned to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest on Saturday.



Long-time Houston BBQ cook-off judge Gready Hunter returned to the competition to assess various recipes of a Texas staple: ribs.

Why is this special? Gready has been in and out of the hospital system dealing with medical issues since May 24, 2022.

Due to medication, Gready developed dry gangrene on his feet and fingers.

Because of it, he had to undergo amputation below the knee and had seven fingers amputated above the knuckles.

Gready attended the contest in a wheelchair but was given accommodations and allowances by Rodeo Chair Harry Miller, making it possible for him to attend and wrangle some ribs with the help of his son, Tristan.