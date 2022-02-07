houston livestock show and rodeo

11th graders take top honors at 2022 Rodeo School Art Awards

EMBED <>More Videos

11th graders take top honors at 2022 Rodeo School Art Awards

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're about three weeks away from the official kick-off of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but rodeo excitement is reaching a fever pitch as the 2022 School Art Champions were just named.

This year's Grand Champion is 11th grader Gracin Nguyen from Pearland ISD who submitted a colored drawing titled "In His Hands."

It features a cowboy on one knee holding his cowboy hat.

The Reserve Champion went to another 11th grader, Mia Huckman from Lamar CISD.
Her work, named "Partners in Time," shows a cowboy on horseback at a ranch.



Thousands of students participated in the Rodeo's 2022 School Art Program, from 95 public school districts and 54 private schools.

Teachers sent more than 3,000 pieces of students' artwork to the Rodeo for preliminary judging in January. The judges selected 739 pieces of artwork to advance to the next round of judging on Jan. 30, where 72 students were selected to participate in the School Art Auction, which will be held Sunday, March 13.

Just in case you were wondering, last year's Grand Champion painting sold for $155,000, but it wasn't a record-breaker. That honor goes to the 2019 winner, which was bought for a whopping $240,000.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Students' artwork sells for 6 figures each in Houston rodeo auction
EMBED More News Videos

We love celebrating these talented students! Listen to how much their artwork sold over in the rodeo's weekend auction.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonarthouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonauctionawardstudents
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
This Competition Is Every BBQ Lover's Dream!
Houston Rodeo 2022 saddles up with new rides, food, murals, and more
Here are your headliners set to perform for the BBQ Contest at NRG
Cody Johnson named this year's rodeo parade grand marshal
TOP STORIES
Lovie Smith named new head coach for the Houston Texans
Robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officers in north Houston
Boil water notice in effect for Trinity County residents
Valero Refinery flare putting off thick smoke in southeast Houston
Why Houstonians should watch for Pterygia, an eye condition
Innocent driver hit and killed by chase suspect, HPD says
En Español: Policias disparan fatalmente a sospechoso de robo
Show More
Chilly start to Tuesday... warming trend through the week
Man killed by alleged DWI driver who ran red light in Katy
New IKE digital display helps you navigate downtown Houston
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
En Español: ¿Qué es el cinturón de pterigión?
More TOP STORIES News