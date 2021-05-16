Students' artwork sells for 6 figures each in Houston rodeo auction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some talented high school students' artwork earned big bucks at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's art auction on Sunday.In April, Jaydan Kisinger took home the prize for 2021 Grand Champion Work of Art for her piece "Through the Years."Now just over a month later, she was able to sell her painting for $150,000 to Ashton and Dallas Garrison, Randa and Ray Gilliam, Mary and Ken Hucherson, and Julie and Alan Kent.Kisinger, a high school senior in Fort Bend ISD, said she came up with the idea for her artwork after going to a ranch and taking 800 photos of horses.Reserve Grand Champion and Stafford MSD sophomore Justin Amomoy sold his piece, "United Ambition," for $120,000."United Ambition" features a man and a his horse. He told ABC13 last month he thought of horses as man's best friend and how they worked together toward one ambition."My favorite part of the work would be the man. It's really the first time I drew a man. Animals, I'm used to it, but I'm pleasantly surprised with how well the man looked," said Amomoy.Getting selected to move to the auction portion in the rodeo's 2021 School Art Program is no small feat.Both paintings were initially selected out of over 3,000 submissions, representing 95 public schools. The submissions were sent in for preliminary judging back in January. Then, that number was whittled down to 712 pieces.Seventy-two students, including Kisinger and Amomoy, took part in the auction over the weekend.A student's artwork can fetch some big cash.In 2019, Grand Champion Hector Maldonado's colored drawing sold for $240,000, a rodeo record. Reserve Champion Melissa Sosa's work sold for $180,000.Next Saturday, ABC13 will live stream the exciting Junior Steer Auction, where reporter and anchor Jeff Ehling will serve as emcee.