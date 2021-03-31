movie theater

Houston celebrities unite for River Oaks Theatre in virtual event

EMBED <>More Videos

Historic River Oaks Theatre to close its doors today

HOUSTON, Texas -- Local cinephiles are still mourning the loss of Landmark River Oaks Theatre, the city's prime destination for indie cinema, foreign films and midnight "Rocky Horror Picture Show" screenings, which shut down due to unpaid lease obligations.

But fans of the theater and other local arts mavens are not taking this lying down. In fact, several of them will convene for "Save Our Landmark: Houston's Historic River Oaks Theater," a Zoom panel that will happen this Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Historic River Oaks Theatre closes doors after 82 years open

The panel will feature several prominent figures (including acclaimed Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater, Houston Chronicle arts editor Cary Darling and local theater historian David Welling) discussing the historical, cultural & economic importance and viability of this historic movie theater, which was around for over 80 years.

The video above is from a previous story.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebrityriver oaks districtmovie theatermoviehouston culturemapculturemap
MOVIE THEATER
River Oaks Theatre closes doors after 82 years open
Regal Cinemas, 2nd largest chain in US, to reopen in April
Iconic River Oaks Theatre prepares to close after no deal struck
Film group launches new push to save River Oaks Theatre
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 massage therapists come out in support of Deshaun Watson
Store cashier expresses 'disbelief, guilt' over George Floyd | LIVE
Hang on for a big drop in temperatures
2 former Texas sheriff deputies indicted in 2019 death of Black man
Aggies, your favorite chicken spot is coming to Houston area
What can we expect for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season?
Tom Hanks son' accused of abusing girlfriend in Sugar Land home
Show More
What's happened in trial of officer charged in George Floyd's death
Whataburger thanks employees with more than $90M in bonuses
Selena's killer identified in 911 calls after shooting at motel
Where is Selena's killer Yolanda Saldivar now?
Details show similarities in lawsuits against Deshaun Watson
More TOP STORIES News