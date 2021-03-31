Houston celebrities unite for River Oaks Theatre in virtual event

HOUSTON, Texas -- Local cinephiles are still mourning the loss of Landmark River Oaks Theatre, the city's prime destination for indie cinema, foreign films and midnight "Rocky Horror Picture Show" screenings, which shut down due to unpaid lease obligations.But fans of the theater and other local arts mavens are not taking this lying down. In fact, several of them will convene for "Save Our Landmark: Houston's Historic River Oaks Theater," a Zoom panel that will happen this Wednesday night at 7 p.m.The panel will feature several prominent figures (including acclaimed Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater, Houston Chronicle arts editor Cary Darling and local theater historian David Welling) discussing the historical, cultural & economic importance and viability of this historic movie theater, which was around for over 80 years.