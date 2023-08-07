71-year-old tackled, robbed of cash after being followed from bank in west Houston, HPD says

Houston police say a 71-year-old man fell victim to a "jugging" after being followed from the bank and robbed in a parking lot near Chinatown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man accused of stealing a 71-year-old man's money bag at a parking lot near Chinatown.

The Houston Police Department said the robbery happened on July 5 at about 11:10 a.m. at the 9600 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

According to the victim, the suspect grabbed his bag of money after throwing him to the ground.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored Ford Fusion pulling up beside the 71-year-old, the driver getting out to attack the victim from behind and leaving the scene.

Police said the victim withdrew cash at the Bank of America at 11288 Westheimer Road and was followed by the suspects before the "jugging."

The suspects were in two separate vehicles, a dark colored Ford Fusion and a black Chrysler 300 with fake paper tags.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.