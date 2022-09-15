ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair offers ways for young adults to learn about careers and opportunities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From young adults taking a career RV road trip, to an informational session, ABC13 has a way for adults of all ages to land a job or learn about a new career.

Each Thursday, ABC13 partners with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. The event takes place on our website, or wherever you stream ABC13 starting at 10 a.m.

During the event, recruiters answer calls, social media messages, and take applications to match job seekers with opportunities. This week, we have several immediate hire jobs in the Richmond and Rosenberg areas.

At the end of the month, ABC13 Localish will highlight that community. All month, we'll feature jobs in the area.

Young adults in our region are in the spotlight this week. On Wednesday, Roadtrip Nation's latest series, "Wide Open Range" aired on the local PBS.

It's a show where a group of four young adults from Texas take an RV from Houston to Dallas and interview people with various careers. Two of the road trippers are from the Houston area.

One of them, Keilahn Garrett, will share his experiences and advice he learned from the trip during the job fair. We'll also talk about an event where young adults can get help landing a job or educational experience taking place Thursday afternoon.

To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on TV" section.

