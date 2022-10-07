Klein ISD increases starting salary for school police officers by $10,000

Looking for a new career? Klein Independent School District is hiring school police officers and is increasing starting salaries by $10,000.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- As inflation continues to stay on the rise, some employers like Klein Independent School District's Police Department are combating the issue, offering an increased starting pay.

KISD announced a salary increase of nearly $10,000 for starting police officers. Effective Oct. 10, the starting salary will go up from $50,800 to $60,000.

The police officer position listed on its website includes, but is not limited to the following job description:

-Follows all Klein ISD and Police Department policies and procedures.

-Will willingly and promptly respond to all calls for service assigned by the police dispatcher or a superior officer.

-Enforce all the general and criminal laws of the State of Texas that come to the attention of the police that occur within the jurisdiction of the Klein ISD Board of Trustees.

Additional incentive pay and stipends are also available including a 3 percent shift differential, $540 a year cellphone allowance, and $1500 a year bilingual stipend.

The district also announced it is hiring police officers now, with applications available on the KISD website.

