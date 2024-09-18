Pearland focuses on innovative companies offering neighbors unique jobs with less commute time

As Pearland's population grows, officials focus on innovative companies offering neighbors unique jobs with less commute time.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As Pearland's population grows, the chamber seeks to help residents work closer to home by attracting innovative companies.

On Wednesday, hundreds of job seekers snaked through 70 employer tables to find jobs at Pearland's recreation center. It was part of ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair with Workforce Solutions.

Opportunities are becoming more available as Pearland's population booms. In the last 25 years, the census data shows the population has grown by 100,000.

"My parents used to talk about when they first moved into Pearland how big it's grown from the town it was to what it is today," Samuel Kramer said. "It's incredible."

As more people move to the city, there's an appeal to find work nearby.

"It's closer to where I stay," Jordyn Mullins explained. "There are a lot of opportunities because they're building on this side, and there are more jobs available."

Pearland Chamber of Commerce President Jim Johnson said many people are choosing to leave the city for work, more than 50,000 commutes outside of the city.

Pearland is trying to change this.

"That's 30 minutes one way," Johnson explained. "Twice a day that's an hour. Times that out over 48 weeks, that's a little over 240 hours of commuting."

It was a pitch not just about cutting time but finding unique jobs. The city focused on innovative healthcare, energy, and manufacturing companies.

One of those is Millar. In the company's clean lab, employees create sensors used in medical equipment.

"They really help give real-time feedback to physicians to be able to make good treatment plans for patients who are in critical need," Millar marketing director Melody Warren explained.

Positions you can land without having a lot of education. "You can get employed with them, and they'll teach you the necessary skills," Johnson said. "They need people who are showing up and want to work hard and care about the missions of the organizations."

An opportunity some job seekers say they need.

"It can get tough, but I try to persevere and get through it because I know out there one day there's going to be that job I'm going to find that's going to want me," Kramer said.

If you missed our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair, you can contact Workforce Solutions for free job assistance. You can visit any location or call the ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663.

