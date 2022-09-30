Landing a job to help the community in Fort Bend County

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- In Richmond and Rosenberg, there are jobs and education opportunities where you can make a difference in the community.

Scaling a wooden structure takes more than hard work.

"I don't look down when I climb," Texas State Technical College student, James Matta, explained. "Only when I climb down."

Overcoming fear is what these Texas State Technical College students in Fort Bend County achieve with each thrust.

"At first, it's a little shaky," Texas State Technical College student, Braydon Lemos recalled. "After your first time getting up top, it's nothing."

TSTC offers a lineworker course. A position the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says pays on average $75,000 a year.

The pay is nice, but the students say it's about making a difference. With millions of Floridians without power from Hurricane Ian, it's lineworkers who will help restore power.

"If I could, I would go and help them out right now, but I'm not ready yet," Lemos said.

There are other ways you can make a difference in Fort Bend County. On Thursday, ABC13 hosted our Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions. Nearly 100 job seekers met with 12 employers, including TDECU.

"Our main goal is helping families navigate their financial journey," TDECU recruiting director, Sherri Osterlund, said.

The business is expanding and needs call center and branch workers with starting pay of $15 an hour.

"Most people don't grow up and say, 'I want to be in financial services.' Usually not the choice in fifth grade, but it's a phenomenal opportunity," Osterlund explained.

Leedo Manufacturing, who is offering more than a paycheck, was also at our event.

"Provide cabinets for apartment units, or just individual homeowners," Leedo Manufacturing human resources manager, Sonya Cavallero, said. "We are a second chance employer, which means we will review whatever your circumstances are, but usually we bring you on and give you that second chance."

If you're interested in the jobs, visit workforce solution's website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section. If you need other assistance, including learning more about TSTC programs, contact the ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663.

