Up to 13 people come out against janitor accused of urinating into water bottles, investigators say

Since Eyewitness News uncovered a disturbing case at an office building along the East Freeway, we're learning about more people who may have had been impacted by a janitor accused of tainting a woman's drinking water.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators told Eyewitness News that 13 more victims had come forward after a janitor accused of urinating in employee water bottles was caught on video.

On Friday, court records show that 50-year-old Lucio Diaz was granted a $75,000 bond after being charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Diaz is prohibited from receiving personal bond because the offense of aggravated assault is listed in code of criminal procedure, according to the judge.

Both charges are related to the same victim.

The 54-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified, told ABC13 last week about the disturbing case in which Diaz allegedly gave the woman a sexually transmitted disease after she reportedly drank his urine in her water bottle.

In August, she noticed a foul smell in the employee water dispenser at the doctor's office along the East Freeway where she works.

Afterward, she vowed to drink only from water bottles that she brought to work.

Then, in late September, she thought her own water bottle had been tainted with urine.

A camera she set up near her desk caught Diaz, who has been working at the office for 8 years, in the act. She shared only a still image from the video but allowed ABC13 to watch it in its entirety.

Court records show a urinalysis confirmed it.

"Pulls out his penis and puts his penis in my bottle, basically rinses his penis in the water," she told Eyewitness News in a previous report.

Further testing brought devastating news. The victim learned she acquired an STD, which he also tested positive for.

Court records show Diaz is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. The Mexican national's immigration and work status are unclear. The victim said Diaz continued to work at the building even after management was notified. She is working with attorney Kim Spurlock.

The building's owner, Altera Fund Advisors, responded with a statement from CEO Terry Quinn:

"Our management company immediately cooperated with the police department in this matter as soon as we were made aware of this potential issue by our tenant. They were advised by the police to not alert or approach the alleged perpetrator so that he could be arrested. He was arrested when he returned to the building."

Investigators told Eyewitness News that 13 more people have been a victim to Diaz and say he could face more charges.

Records show that Diaz has lived in Houston area for 22 years and is a father to seven children with his wife.

