HISD will not relocate students with special education from TH Rogers, superintendent says

HISD students with special education will not be relocated from T.H. Rogers, according to Superintendent Millard House.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD students with special needs who go to T.H. Rogers School will not be relocated to their neighborhood schools, according to Superintendent Millard House.

It's a story ABC13 has been covering for two months now. On Nov. 15, HISD officials announced a plan to move all 49 students in the district's PSI, or Preparing Students for Independence Program, to their individual neighborhood schools.

The district this was being done to comply with the state's education standards requiring students with special needs to mix with other students.

The decision came under fire when the parents of 49 students expressed major concerns. They said their children, who are disabled, need TH Rogers and their resources in order for them to learn.

The plan was put on hold in December, and now, the district announced that the move will not be taking place.

Read House's full statement below:

I am happy to share that HISD will not be moving forward with the transition of students in the PSI program at T.H. Rogers following a pause on the decision prior to the holiday break. HISD is committed to meeting TEA requirements for the least restrictive environment to keep the program intact at T.H. Rogers and better engaging our parents and families in decisions impacting our students, now and into the future. The feedback, advocacy, and involvement of our community was critical in arriving to this outcome.