Houston ISD parents threaten student walkout over mask mandate

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11553793" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An end may be in sight for Houston ISD's mask mandate.Students and parents made their voices heard, and leaders listened at Thursday night's board meeting.The mask mandate is still in place, so students at schools in the district must mask up today, but an end could be near.Last night at the district's board meeting, superintendent Millard House said masks could become optional after spring break, but that's only if COVID-19 cases in our area continue to trend down.It was a very contentious board meeting, with several parents, students and teachers voicing their concerns. One parent even threatened a student walkout later this month if things don't change.This is all happening as school districts across the country begin to end their school mask mandates. Leaders in Oregon, New Jersey and Connecticut all have plans to end their school mask mandates.The Teacher's Union in Houston says they still want mask requirements, and the CDC says students should still mask up inside classrooms."I don't ever wear a mask. Why am I forced to wear a mask in exchange for school? I am only 7, but nothing you are doing makes sense," Aria, a second grade student, said at the board meeting."If you believe children should wear a mask eight hours a day, then I expect you to wear a mask eight hours a day in solidarity with them," Melissa, an HISD parent said."My grandparents, who have major health issues, have had COVID twice this year, and I'm sure it's because of me," said Alex, an HISD sophomore who joined the meeting via Zoom. "I am the only one who leaves this house and goes to school."