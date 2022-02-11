houston isd

HISD approves proposed 2022-2023 school calendar, but adds multiple extra holidays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD approved the proposed academic calendar for its 2022-23 school year during Thursday's board meeting.

The video above is from a previous story.

According to a press release, the calendar moves the last day of first semester to before winter break and adds an extra spring holiday for April.

Holidays include one week for Thanksgiving break, two weeks for winter break and one week for spring break. Other staff and student holidays include Labor Day, Martin Luther King Day, Chavez-Huerta Day and Memorial Day.

The district will also implement a fall holiday Oct. 5 and two spring holidays April 7 and April 21.

Students start school Aug. 22 and end on May 31, 2023.

Also during Thursday's meeting, parents who want to see the district repeal its face mask mandate were also expected to voice their concerns.

Houston ISD parent Traci Riley told ABC13 she had planned to speak at Thursday's meeting in support of HISD's decision to keep the mask mandate in place for those who are vulnerable and to encourage education on the benefits of high-grade masks.

Our partners at Community Impact Newspaper contributed to this story.
More TOP STORIES News