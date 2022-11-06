Houston and Aldine ISD cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans have been tapping their fingers waiting for details on the Astros' championship parade on Monday following their big win in the World Series.

On Sunday, Houston and Aldine Independent School Districts announced they are closing so families can attend the celebration.

HISD sent the following email to parents and faculty:

Our Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series! It's been an incredible season, and we want to celebrate our national champions. All HISD schools and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 7, to allow our students, staff, and families to attend the victory parade. We are proud to have the Houston Astros organization as a partner in education and in our schools. Let's show our support for the home team. Go Astros!

"Aldine ISD will join the City of Houston's celebration of this historic win," Adline ISD tweeted.

