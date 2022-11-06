Mayor Turner to announce Astros' championship parade details on Sunday

PREVIOUS VIDEO: Look back on ABC13's coverage of the Astros' World Series championship parade that took place on Nov. 3, 2017.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First comes a World Series title, then comes the championship parade.

The Houston Astros know that rhythm well as the team celebrates its second title in six years, and soon the city will know when they rejoice in person right alongside their favorite players.

On Sunday, Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the details about the 2022 World Series Championship Parade in honor of the Astros.

Multiple agencies, including the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, METRO and the FBI will be on deck to share information about the parade time, route, lineup and street closures.

The announcement will be at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

