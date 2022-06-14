From budgeting to carpooling, here's how Houstonians deal with rising costs

So, how are you saving money?
"Every day, I write out my budget and I plan it out for the entire week," Dawn Brown, a Houstonian, said. "Groceries, what the dogs need, what I can do for self-care. That's how I actually save my money."
"I haven't been driving as much," Natalia Cruz said. "My boyfriend and I share duties as far as driving goes."
"We watch what we buy and how far we drive and that type of thing," Rick Petrisko said.
"I'm certainly more aware of prices as I ever have been," Laury Adams explained. "Those people eating healthy find it especially challenging with the organic foods, so I'm probably buying generics more than brand names."
