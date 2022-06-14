From budgeting to carpooling, here's how Houstonians deal with rising costs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11946201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Money doesn't go as far as it did even last month - that was the Baker Institute fellow's main point about the concept of inflation.

Economists predict the worst won't kick in until this summer for some core products, and high prices could stick around for as long as two years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Inflation has hit its biggest jump in, and families in Houston are seeing rapidly rising prices, especially for necessities like food, shelter, and gasoline.So, how are you saving money?"Every day, I write out my budget and I plan it out for the entire week," Dawn Brown, a Houstonian, said. "Groceries, what the dogs need, what I can do for self-care. That's how I actually save my money.""I haven't been driving as much," Natalia Cruz said. "My boyfriend and I share duties as far as driving goes.""We watch what we buy and how far we drive and that type of thing," Rick Petrisko said."I'm certainly more aware of prices as I ever have been," Laury Adams explained. "Those people eating healthy find it especially challenging with the organic foods, so I'm probably buying generics more than brand names."