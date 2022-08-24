Several HISD Magnet students accidentally dropped from bus routes

HISD officials said they are currently assigning students to alternate routes, but it is unknown how many students are affected.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials with the Houston Independent School District confirm several Magnet students were dropped from the district's transportation list due to a computer system error.

"We was there at 5:55 a.m. because I wanted to make sure they didn't leave us. Nothing happened, so I'm calling, nobody answers," one mother, who has two children at HISD's Mandarin Immersion Magnet School, said. We aren't identifying her due to an ongoing case.

She said she and her kids waited for the bus on the first day of school before realizing there wasn't one coming. The school is several miles away from their home.

"You have a lot more kids going to these schools, but you kept the same system. That's the problem," she said.

HISD officials said they are currently assigning students to alternate routes but couldn't tell ABC13 on Tuesday how many students or schools are affected.

"Bottom line, I want the district to collaborate more with transportation," the parent said. "I want the district to have some accountability conversations because it's like we can't talk to anyone. It's like the parents don't have a chance to ask what's happening."

HISD officials urge parents with concerns to call the Transportation Services Customer Care line at 713-556-9400.

