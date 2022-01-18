Houston appears among the worst in a new ranking of cities with the least affordable apartments

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians frowning at their rent bill each month have good reason to grumble.
Surprisingly, Houston appears at No. 9 in a new ranking of the cities with the least affordable studio apartments. Here, median monthly rent is $1,449, gobbling up a little over 28 percent of the average income for a single person ($62,003). That works out to 4.55 percent year-over-year, per the report.
Apartment List says studio apartments tend to be cheaper than one-bedroom apartments by about 5 percent.
