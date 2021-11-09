Mayor Sylvester Turner hosts Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Feeling in the holiday spirit? Even if you're not just yet, this may help.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Reliant have kicked off the holiday season with the in-person return of the family holiday event, Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, Dec. 4. The free event is happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hermann Square at City Hall. Bring the family out for live music and performances, the lighting of the towering tree, and fun activities for all ages."The Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular is one of my favorite holiday events, and I am thrilled that it will once again be an in-person event for both parents and children," said Mayor Turner. "We are grateful to all the generous sponsors who make it possible to light up downtown and share the spirit of the holidays with the community."Pop icon Taylor Dayne will headline the event, featuring hit songs from her career spanning three decades. Taylor's groundbreaking debut single "Tell It to My Heart" turned her into an overnight star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles.Additional performances will include Port Arthur native DeAndre Nico; Houston-born sisters, Shelby and Carley Nunn; Houston Contemporary Dance Company; Salvation Army Brass Band; Carver High School Dance Company; and Ernest Walker and the Official Holiday Band. The event will also create awareness for the Houston Food Bank and Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive benefitting Toys for Tots.