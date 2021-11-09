holiday lights

Mayor Sylvester Turner hosts Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Feeling in the holiday spirit? Even if you're not just yet, this may help.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Reliant have kicked off the holiday season with the in-person return of the family holiday event, Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, Dec. 4. The free event is happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hermann Square at City Hall. Bring the family out for live music and performances, the lighting of the towering tree, and fun activities for all ages.

"The Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular is one of my favorite holiday events, and I am thrilled that it will once again be an in-person event for both parents and children," said Mayor Turner. "We are grateful to all the generous sponsors who make it possible to light up downtown and share the spirit of the holidays with the community."

Pop icon Taylor Dayne will headline the event, featuring hit songs from her career spanning three decades. Taylor's groundbreaking debut single "Tell It to My Heart" turned her into an overnight star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles.

Additional performances will include Port Arthur native DeAndre Nico; Houston-born sisters, Shelby and Carley Nunn; Houston Contemporary Dance Company; Salvation Army Brass Band; Carver High School Dance Company; and Ernest Walker and the Official Holiday Band. The event will also create awareness for the Houston Food Bank and Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive benefitting Toys for Tots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonholiday lightsholidaysylvester turnerholiday specialchristmas tree
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Spring Branch family's grand light display greatly downsized
SPONSORED: Get info for 2021 Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
Homeowner told to take down 'Christmas Vacation' display or face fines
SPONSORED: Do's and Don'ts of Outdoor Holiday Lighting
TOP STORIES
Harris County sergeant sexually assaulted by inmate: sheriff's office
Navy Seaman killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried in Texas hometown
Woman tests positive for omicron variant in NW Harris County
Cooling off overnight, even stronger cold front this weekend
Teen beat by 'people who were supposed to be friends,' family says
HPD investigating shooting that injured 2 teens in NW Houston
11-year-old girl shot while sleeping risks losing partial vision
Show More
Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine
Man gets life sentence for 2019 shooting death of HPD sergeant
Man accused of shooting wife to death in NW Harris Co., deputies say
62-year-old man hit and killed by HPD vehicle during chase identified
Drama, makeups, and breakups on 'The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All'
More TOP STORIES News