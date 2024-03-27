Former UT Longhorn, ex-NFL QB Vince Young seen being sucker-punched during Houston bar fight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A video of a Houston bar brawl allegedly involving former NFL quarterback Vince Young has made its rounds on social media.

According to TMZ, the fight occurred early in February at Tokyo Joe's in the Heights. In the video, Young is seemingly knocked out by a punch to the face.

The Houston Police Department said bar staff members were involved in the fight, and they were the ones who called 911. They were reportedly asking for all included in the fight were reportedly asked to leave.

The video from TMZ shows Young arguing with three men before things got physical. The outlet reports Young is the one in the video wearing a white hat and black shirt. He is looking in the opposite direction when he's punched in the face and knocked to the ground.

The video shows the ordeal lasted a little over a minute. It starts with Young arguing with some men by the bar. It's not clear what was said, but things quickly went south. As things got more intense, the group of people fighting grew.

A drink appears to be thrown by another man, and the fight starts moving to the corner of the bar. Things seem to settle down a bit until Young is blindsided by a punch.

Houston police confirmed the fight did take place at about 10 p.m. on the night of Feb. 4.

They say a manager, a doorman, and another employee were all listed as complainants on their police report of the incident.

The manager told HPD officers he was hit with a bottle and elbowed in the face by suspects. He told them the guys involved had caused problems like this in the past.

When officers arrived, HPD said all of the suspects were gone. Therefore, HPD was not able to give ABC13 the suspects' names or the number of people involved.

According to HPD, the manager didn't want to press charges. He told them he just wanted to document what happened.

Young, a Houston native, is regarded by some as one of the best college quarterbacks of all time. During his time with the University of Texas he came second in voting for the Heisman trophy.

Eyewitness News reached out to the ex-NFL star for comment, but he has not replied. Meanwhile, the manager at Tokyo Joe's said he wouldn't be making a comment at this time, but his legal assistant would reach out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

