Deputies catch hit-and-run driver in crash that injured several on Grand Parkway

The 18-year-old driver was allegedly caught hiding at a nearby gas station after taking off on foot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies caught a driver accused of running away from a crash that injured several people Tuesday night.

At about 11 p.m., deputies say a white Camaro speeding on the northbound Grand Parkway at Kingsland lost control and rear-ended an SUV.

The sheriff's office said two of three people in the SUV were hurt, including a female front seat passenger with non-life-threatening injuries, and a woman in the back seat in critical condition. The back seat passenger, reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car when it veered into the grass median and struck a tree.

A third vehicle was also involved, and its driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. Everyone injured was hospitalized at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

The 18-year-old uninjured Camaro driver allegedly ran off, leaving her 16-year-old female passenger behind. Deputies caught the driver hiding at a gas station. She's facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

The back seat passenger was transported by Life Flight. She is still alive and receiving medical attention. The SUV's driver and the Camaro's juvenile passenger were not hurt.

Deputies said investigations have shown no signs of intoxication on either driver of the involved vehicles.