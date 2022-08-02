2 masked men caught on video robbing southeast Houston hair salon at gunpoint

Police said the victim temporarily ran her hair salon out of her home after her business burned down. She was expecting a friend when the suspects barged in.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a southeast Houston hair salon at gunpoint, and it was all caught on video.

The aggravated robbery happened on June 22 around 7:50 p.m. at a home in the 8100 block of Lenora Street.

Houston police released security video of the incident on Tuesday. You can watch the footage in the video player above.

Police said the victim temporarily ran her hair salon out of her residence after her business burned down. She was only allowing a few customers into her home so she could continue to do their hair.

The woman told police she was expecting a friend to arrive, so she left the back gate unlocked so they could access her back door.

When the woman opened the door after hearing a knock, two masked men, one armed with a handgun, forced their way inside, police said.

One of the suspects immediately went to get the cash drawer, while the other searched the woman's pockets for money.

"OK. OK. That's it. That's it. I don't have (anymore)," the woman can be heard saying to the suspects. "Please. Please. I don't have anything. Believe me."

After stealing the cash drawer, they fled the home in an unknown direction, police said.

Police describe the suspects as Black men aged 19 to 22 and wearing black pants. One suspect was wearing a black hooded coat with graphics on the front and red sandals at the time of the robbery. The second suspect wore red and white shoes and a blue hooded jacket.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to the investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.