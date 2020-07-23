1 injured in officer-involved shooting at Jersey Village gas station

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting involving a Jersey Village police officer Thursday afternoon at a gas station injured at least one person and left bullet holes in a vehicle.

Investigators were at a Fuel Time gas station in the 17300 block of the Northwest Freeway looking for answers about what happened.

The officer-involved shooting was initially confirmed by Jersey Village Mayor Andrew Mitcham.

"Details will be released very soon, but our officer is OK," Mitcham tweeted.


A dark colored sedan could be seen from SkyEye that had multiple bullet holes in the back windshield.

Officers sealed off the parking lot of the gas station with crime scene tape.

Someone with a gunshot wound was transported by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann hospital, That person's condition wasn't known.

It wasn't yet clear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
