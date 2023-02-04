3-year-old Wharton boy dies from self-inflicted shot after finding mom's gun, police say

A 3-year-old has died after shooting himself in the stomach using a gun he found in his mother's nightstand in Wharton.

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a firearm he reportedly got ahold of in a nightstand, the Wharton Police Department said.





On Friday at about 5:21 p.m., officers were called to the Wharton Oak Bend Emergency Room in reference to a child with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

According to police, the boy's mother said that the child gained access to the gun after going inside her nightstand and accidentally shot himself.

Doctors and nurses performed life-saving measures, along with Wharton EMS, but the child was pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m.

The names of the family will not be released out of respect, the police said.

This case is being investigated by Wharton's Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.