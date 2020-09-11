coronavirus texas

Houston Fire captain who died from COVID-19 to be laid to rest next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Fire Capt. Tommy Searcy, who died from coronavirus complications, will be laid to rest next week.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association said visitation for the 45-year-old will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Champion Forest Baptist Church at 15555 Stuebner Airline Road.

Searcy's memorial service is scheduled for the following morning Wednesday at Champion Forest Baptist. A march starts at 10 a.m., and the service is at 11 a.m.

Searcy will then be interred at Klein Memorial Park-Tomball at 32539 State Highway 249 in Pinehurst.

SEE ALSO: Houston firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications despite experimental drug trial

The 18-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department loss his battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday. The firefighters' union said he had been in a hospital in The Woodlands for several weeks, and that he was given an experimental medication as a last ditch effort to save him.

Hours after he passed away, a procession of police and fire trucks escorted his body to Klein Funeral Home in Tomball. The video above shows that procession from Sept. 9, 2020.

According to a statement from HFD, Searcy entered the department in August 2002 and was promoted to Captain in 2013. He served most of his career at Fire Station 46 in southeast Houston.

In 2014, Searcy was assigned to Fire Station 67 in northwest Houston where he last served. Searcy is a father of three and has a twin brother, who is also a Houston firefighter.

Searcy's death, just like those of two other HFD firefighters who died from COVID-19, will be classified as a line-of-duty death, the fire union said.
